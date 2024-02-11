Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 36.4% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 355,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,686,000 after purchasing an additional 94,810 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 259,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after acquiring an additional 116,840 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,185,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its position in Moderna by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 32,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,500,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,612. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,899 shares of company stock worth $10,732,838. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MRNA. Oppenheimer raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.96.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $6.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,216,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,733. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.00. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $177.37.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

