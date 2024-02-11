Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up approximately 1.6% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 293.5% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 21,730 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 14,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,797,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 7.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 23,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $12,741,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,321,252.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ITW traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $255.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,529. The firm has a market cap of $76.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $256.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.06 and a 1-year high of $267.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

