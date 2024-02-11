CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Sells 247 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. reduced its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $185,774,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 12.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,167,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,324 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 14.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,360,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,146 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 37.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,602,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 196.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,501,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,238,000 after buying an additional 994,210 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.53. 1,706,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,895,507. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,557.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.13. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $51.84.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18,018.02%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.62.

Ventas Company Profile



Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

