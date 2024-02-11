Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Sold by CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,732 shares during the quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LYG shares. Bank of America lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

Shares of LYG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.06. 7,421,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,440,644. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.30. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $2.62.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

