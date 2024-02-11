Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Alkermes by 121.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 147.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:ALKS traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $27.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,879,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,296. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $33.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

View Our Latest Report on Alkermes

Alkermes Profile

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.