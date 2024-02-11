Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.54 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,692 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its stake in Boeing by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 1,335.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 33,904 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Boeing by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $198,781,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares during the period. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,160 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,349,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,904,425. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.46.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

