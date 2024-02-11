CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2,863.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 188.4% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA USRT traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $52.43. 115,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,646. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.40. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.40.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

