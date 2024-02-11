CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Acquires 456 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF makes up 3.0% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,956,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,540,000 after purchasing an additional 71,145 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 887,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,087,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 776,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,703,000 after acquiring an additional 75,389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 764,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,496,000 after acquiring an additional 105,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 683,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,867,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:GWX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.65. 127,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,842. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.02. The company has a market cap of $692.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $27.06 and a 12 month high of $31.98.
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Profile
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.