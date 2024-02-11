Act Two Investors LLC Takes $279,000 Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Act Two Investors LLC bought a new position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in SLM by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SLM in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SLM by 257.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in SLM by 194.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in SLM by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ SLM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.60. 1,981,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,719. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $725.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.20 million. SLM had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 20.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $650.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SLM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SLM news, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of SLM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $249,483.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SLM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SLM

SLM Company Profile

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.