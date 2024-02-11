Nicollet Investment Management Inc. Buys 266 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 16.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,481,000 after acquiring an additional 488,561 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,021,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,089,000 after acquiring an additional 193,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXPD traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.02. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.89 and a 1 year high of $131.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.94 and its 200-day moving average is $119.81.

EXPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

