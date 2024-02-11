Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Nicollet Investment Management Inc.

Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Fastenal by 37.1% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 328,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,958,000 after purchasing an additional 89,053 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 2.1% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Fastenal by 15.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 114,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,289 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Fastenal by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,237,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,624,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $1,204,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,035,155.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,170,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,070,288.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $1,204,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,035,155.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,120 shares of company stock worth $9,322,231. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,694,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,817,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.33. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $70.95.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

