Investment House LLC Purchases Shares of 23,676 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.93. 5,055,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,913,447. The firm has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.88. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $159.08.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

