Act Two Investors LLC Acquires 39,016 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Act Two Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 125.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,016 shares during the quarter. GE HealthCare Technologies accounts for 1.3% of Act Two Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $502,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $23,713,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 30,301 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 96,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after buying an additional 41,057 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 99,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after buying an additional 21,579 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEHC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

GE HealthCare Technologies stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,755,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,835. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $87.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.93.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.