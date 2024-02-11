Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 44.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.5% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $2,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.38.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.67. 10,718,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,639,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.46. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.81 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.20. The company has a market cap of $91.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

