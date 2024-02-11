Act Two Investors LLC Acquires 11,511 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Act Two Investors LLC grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 3.7% of Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Act Two Investors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $13,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 334.1% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 55,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 42,535 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 54.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 135,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 47,792 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 21.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 43.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,287,000 after purchasing an additional 166,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $242,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,962.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $242,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,962.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,548,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,159. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,562,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,365,531. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $81.56. The stock has a market cap of $112.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.52 and a 200 day moving average of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Citigroup lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.69.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

