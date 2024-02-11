Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Acquired by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,983 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $6,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

NYSEARCA FBND traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,507. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.60 and a 200 day moving average of $44.58. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $46.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

