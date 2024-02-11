Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,572 shares during the quarter. DMC Global accounts for approximately 1.6% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $8,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DMC Global by 167.8% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 76,159 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 190,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 63,550 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in DMC Global during the third quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 94.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 36,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in DMC Global by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 115,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Stock Up 2.8 %

BOOM traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.90. The company had a trading volume of 179,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10. DMC Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $28.01. The company has a market cap of $353.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.73.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director James Oleary acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $81,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,199.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

