Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Sells 1,600 Shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in Invesco MSCI USA ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth $1,386,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth $35,438,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth $997,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth $600,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth $654,000.

Get Invesco MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

PBUS stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,171 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.31. Invesco MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $28.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98.

About Invesco MSCI USA ETF

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.