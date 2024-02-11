Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. Sells 794 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. cut its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $81,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PKW traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.58. 21,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.41. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $80.03 and a one year high of $101.44.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3806 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

