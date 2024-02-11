Greenleaf Trust Sells 5,900 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Greenleaf Trust cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Greenleaf Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $32,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 373,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 106,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after acquiring an additional 29,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BIP Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

IVW stock opened at $82.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $82.23.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

