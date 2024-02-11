Greenleaf Trust Acquires 1,890 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,551 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.6% of Greenleaf Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $51,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 116,608.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Visa by 50.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,012,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,802,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391,512 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 1,634.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,938,026 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $935,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,026 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $276.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.76 and a 52 week high of $279.99.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,472 shares of company stock worth $25,695,420. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

