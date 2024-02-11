Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. King Wealth boosted its holdings in Novartis by 11.3% in the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 7.1% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 16.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. HSBC lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NVS opened at $101.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.30. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.98 and a fifty-two week high of $108.78. The firm has a market cap of $214.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

