Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.350-7.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $873.0 million-$891.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $864.9 million. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 39.600-40.300 EPS.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE MTD traded down $50.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,174.51. The company had a trading volume of 291,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,279. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,615.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,183.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1,143.38.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,140.73% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $975.00 price objective (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,223.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann bought 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,748.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.6% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

