Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.200-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.1 billion-$5.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.2 billion. Flowers Foods also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.20-$1.30 EPS.

FLO traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,031,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,262. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $29.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.40.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 158.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded Flowers Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowers Foods has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

In other Flowers Foods news, CFO R Steve Kinsey purchased 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,978.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,973,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian acquired 9,100 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $200,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,670,125.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Steve Kinsey acquired 1,780 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $39,978.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,973,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 28.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 22.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 60.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

