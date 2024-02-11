Dymension Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.10 Billion (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One Dymension coin can currently be bought for $7.50 or 0.00015576 BTC on popular exchanges. Dymension has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $139.68 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dymension has traded 87.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dymension Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,000,000 coins. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz.

Buying and Selling Dymension

According to CryptoCompare, "Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 146,000,000 in circulation. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using U.S. dollars.

