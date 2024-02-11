Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.55 Billion

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 11th. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market cap of $1.55 billion and $8.03 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be purchased for about $2,763.93 or 0.05739113 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 561,479 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 561,478.86916721. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,770.16477998 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $13,212,729.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

