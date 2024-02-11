Fei USD (FEI) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $57,084.85

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fei USD has a total market cap of $12.95 million and approximately $57,084.85 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00002008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00015532 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00014697 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,133.57 or 0.99946074 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.00183944 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009762 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 13,647,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,389,097 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 13,609,088.93538552 with 13,350,421.55262323 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.96968623 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $56,352.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

