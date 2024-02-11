Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) versus PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC) Financial Comparison

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) and PodcastOne (NASDAQ:PODC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rumble and PodcastOne’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rumble $39.38 million 77.35 -$11.40 million ($0.43) -18.35 PodcastOne N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PodcastOne has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rumble.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rumble 0 0 1 0 3.00 PodcastOne 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Rumble and PodcastOne, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Rumble presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.09%. Given Rumble’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rumble is more favorable than PodcastOne.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.5% of Rumble shares are held by institutional investors. 72.9% of Rumble shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rumble and PodcastOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rumble -109.39% -30.48% -26.53% PodcastOne N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Rumble beats PodcastOne on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Longboat Key, Florida.

About PodcastOne

PodcastOne, Inc. operates as a podcast platform and publisher. The company offers its content to audiences through podcasting distribution platforms, including its website, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, and others. It also produces vodcasts, branded podcasts, merchandise, and live events. In addition, the company builds, owns, and operates LaunchPadOne, a self-publishing podcast platform. The company was formerly known as Courtside Group, Inc. and changed its name to PodcastOne, Inc. in September 2023. PodcastOne, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Beverly Hills, California. PodcastOne, Inc. is a subsidiary of LiveOne, Inc.

