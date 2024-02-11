Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) and ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Head to Head Review

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Get Free Report) and ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Adyen shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Adyen alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adyen and ITOCHU’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adyen $9.42 billion 5.26 $594.48 million N/A N/A ITOCHU $103.23 billion 0.62 $6.00 billion $7.14 12.41

Analyst Recommendations

ITOCHU has higher revenue and earnings than Adyen.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Adyen and ITOCHU, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adyen 0 6 3 0 2.33 ITOCHU 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Adyen has a beta of 2.52, indicating that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITOCHU has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Adyen and ITOCHU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adyen N/A N/A N/A ITOCHU 5.25% 13.28% 5.53%

Summary

ITOCHU beats Adyen on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adyen

(Get Free Report)

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing. It serves digital, mobility, platforms and marketplace, retail, food and beverages, subscription, and hospital businesses. Adyen N.V. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About ITOCHU

(Get Free Report)

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports. Its Machinery segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction services; operates water and environmental, infrastructure, renewable energy, oil and gas, petrochemical, and independent power producer projects and plants; sells and leases aircraft and related equipment; sells automobiles, construction machinery, electronic systems, industrial machinery, and medical devices; and owns and charters ships. The company's Metals & Minerals segment engages in mining and trading of iron ore, coal, uranium, base metals, and minor metals; trading in non-ferrous metal materials; and processing and trading in steel products. Its Energy & Chemicals segment trades in crude oil, petroleum products, LPG, LNG, natural gas, hydrogen, organic and inorganic chemicals, synthetic resins, household goods, fine chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and electronic materials, as well as generates and trades in power. The company's Food segment produces, distributes, and retails food products. Its General Products & Realty segment produces and sells paper, pulp, natural rubber, tire, and wood products and materials; develops and operates real estate properties, such as housing, logistics facilities, and other projects; and offers logistics services. The company's ICT & Financial Business segment offers IT solutions, Internet related and venture capital services, mobile telephone equipment and services, BPO, broadcasting and communications, entertainment and content services, outsourcing services for healthcare and preventive medicine, and financial and insurance brokerage services. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.