Scout Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,435 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.10% of YETI worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of YETI by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 21,789 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in YETI by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in YETI by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,208,000 after purchasing an additional 90,088 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in YETI by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in YETI by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,759,000 after buying an additional 122,810 shares during the last quarter.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Stock Performance

NYSE:YETI opened at $45.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.40. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $54.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. YETI had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $433.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on YETI

About YETI

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.