Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Acquires 38 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in Linde were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Linde by 2.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Linde by 3.9% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,955,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 6.9% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Up 1.3 %

LIN stock traded up $5.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $419.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,234. The firm has a market cap of $203.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $319.23 and a 1-year high of $434.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $408.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Linde

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.