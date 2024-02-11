Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Has $154,000 Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 355.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in AT&T were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $718,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,346,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,286,000 after buying an additional 43,300 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in AT&T by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,377,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after buying an additional 270,274 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 34.6% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 674,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 173,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 15.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,437,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,590,000 after purchasing an additional 190,624 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Barclays upped their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.65.

AT&T Trading Up 0.1 %

T traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $16.84. 44,427,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,193,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.65.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

