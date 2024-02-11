Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Takes $3.32 Million Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.4% of Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 681.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,232,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,743. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.04 and a 12-month high of $100.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.44.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

