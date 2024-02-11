5,357 Shares in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL) Purchased by Atlantic Private Wealth LLC

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TJUL. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the third quarter worth $171,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the third quarter valued at $221,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Stock Up 0.1 %

TJUL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.99. 26,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,504. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.03. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a 1-year low of $24.13 and a 1-year high of $26.02.

