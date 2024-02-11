Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Free Report) by 117.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,969 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC owned 0.59% of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $268,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.41. 48,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,675. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.22.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.0601 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

