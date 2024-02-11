Atlantic Private Wealth LLC Invests $350,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Atlantic Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Motco grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO traded up $2.60 on Friday, reaching $460.67. 4,002,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,430,654. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $438.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.34. The firm has a market cap of $368.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.76 and a 12 month high of $461.03.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

