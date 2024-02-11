RS Crum Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

RS Crum Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,239,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,185 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 11.7% of RS Crum Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. RS Crum Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $32,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,449.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,718,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,317,000 after acquiring an additional 146,583,001 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,703,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398,393 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,691,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,257,874 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,005,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,170,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,353,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,854. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.60. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.23.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

