RS Crum Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

RS Crum Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 402,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,055 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 6.7% of RS Crum Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $18,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

DFUS stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.52. The stock had a trading volume of 219,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,262. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $54.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

