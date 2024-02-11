RS Crum Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

RS Crum Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 125,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,227,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 2.6% of RS Crum Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
Shares of VGSH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,464,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,404. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.85.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.