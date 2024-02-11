RS Crum Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

RS Crum Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 125,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,227,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 2.6% of RS Crum Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 127.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGSH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,464,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,404. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.85.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

