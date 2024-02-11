Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Increased by RS Crum Inc.

RS Crum Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 0.9% of RS Crum Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. RS Crum Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 31,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,478,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,008,188. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.41. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.16. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

