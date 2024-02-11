Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) is Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,571 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 4.1% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $20,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $99.25. 193,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,871. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.33. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $75.92 and a 1-year high of $99.31.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

