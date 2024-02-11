Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $298,000 Investment in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cameco by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Cameco by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cameco by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after buying an additional 52,341 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $819,000. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Cameco stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.06. 6,861,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,164,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 73.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.08. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $51.33.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

