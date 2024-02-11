Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Hess by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Hess by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,216,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hess stock traded down $4.20 on Friday, reaching $142.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,570,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,199. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $113.82 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The company has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Hess had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

HES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.71.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

