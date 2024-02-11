Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Invests $707,000 in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 86,102 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,315,980 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $148,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165,717 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Transocean by 64.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,992,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $178,031,000 after buying an additional 10,962,276 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Transocean by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,596,879 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $193,454,000 after buying an additional 17,650,829 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Transocean by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,812,807 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $138,867,000 after buying an additional 266,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Transocean by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,330,357 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $83,586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RIG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.15. The company had a trading volume of 17,334,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,204,627. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.80.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

