Biondo Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DWAS. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,461,000 after buying an additional 109,537 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 70.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after purchasing an additional 30,497 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 415.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 28,299 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,909,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,942,000 after purchasing an additional 21,870 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DWAS traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.65 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $68.44 and a 1-year high of $87.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.8345 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

