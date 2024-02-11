Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC lowered its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions comprises 1.5% of Investment House LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $19,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $470,994,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $197,322,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 527.0% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 361,210 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,936,000 after acquiring an additional 303,604 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 216.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,393,000 after acquiring an additional 297,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock traded up $2.54 on Friday, hitting $330.89. 1,203,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.85 and a twelve month high of $333.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $319.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 582.04%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.29.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

