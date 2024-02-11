Wealth Alliance Reduces Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Wealth Alliance reduced its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mantle Ridge LP lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,910 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $273,045,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,612,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth about $160,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of several research reports. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

In related news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle purchased 738,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.37 per share, with a total value of $99,280,886.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,104,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,480,724.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DLTR stock opened at $139.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.66. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.77 and a fifty-two week high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

