Wealth Alliance Reduces Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Wealth Alliance lowered its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 58.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total transaction of $8,794,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 473,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,444,033.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.58, for a total transaction of $8,794,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 473,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,444,033.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $387,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 159,396 shares in the company, valued at $22,474,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,506,731 shares of company stock valued at $208,680,320 in the last 90 days. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Airbnb from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

Airbnb Stock Down 2.0 %

ABNB opened at $147.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $95.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $154.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.47.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

