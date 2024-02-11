Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Kenvue had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Kenvue updated its FY guidance to $1.10-1.20 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.100-1.200 EPS.

NYSE:KVUE opened at $19.33 on Friday. Kenvue has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,124,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,895,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,890,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,331,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

KVUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

