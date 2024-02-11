Wealth Alliance Cuts Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Wealth Alliance decreased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in DexCom were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 10.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 558,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,108,000 after buying an additional 54,626 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 10.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 464,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,348,000 after buying an additional 45,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 11.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $120.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.96, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.50. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $139.55.

Insider Activity

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $101,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,045,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $101,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,045,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $491,800.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,499 shares in the company, valued at $32,452,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,098 shares of company stock worth $7,091,785 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.64.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

